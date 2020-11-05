Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,022 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,487. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

