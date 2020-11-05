State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Trading Up 8.5%

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 132,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 61,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $564.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of -0.01.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $358.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.10 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.