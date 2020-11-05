STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to $0.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.40 to $0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

