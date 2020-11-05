Steris (NYSE:STE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steris (NYSE:STE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of STE opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

