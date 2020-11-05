Steris (NYSE:STE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Steris (NYSE:STE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of STE opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Earnings History for Steris (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit