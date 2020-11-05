Stifel Firstegy Reaffirms Buy Rating for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)

Stifel Firstegy restated their buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CEU has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.65.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$159.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 41,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Also, Director Thomas James Simons purchased 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,177,807.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 126,845 shares of company stock valued at $97,182.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

