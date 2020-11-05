Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.

Shares of INN stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $598.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

