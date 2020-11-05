Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SMLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.44.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Summit Midstream Partners’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, November 10th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 9th.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

