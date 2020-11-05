Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.22. 435,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,304,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $3,597,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $2,314,000.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

