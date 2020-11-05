Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 2,463,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 739,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $5,598,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBE. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

