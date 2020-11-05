Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $704.50 million, a PE ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

