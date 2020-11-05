Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $448.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $88.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Abendschein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 338,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 227,338 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 682,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 140,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 120,649 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

