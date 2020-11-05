Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.43.

TMHC stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

