TD Securities Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $21.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 71.01% from the company’s previous close.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PDC Energy by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

