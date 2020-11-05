Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Shares Gap Down to $740.00

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $740.00, but opened at $705.00. Team17 Group shares last traded at $718.00, with a volume of 109,091 shares.

TM17 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 613 ($8.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $880.87 million and a P/E ratio of 48.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 712.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 623.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Mark Crawford bought 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

