Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -339.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Telefonica by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 731,357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Telefonica by 696.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Telefonica by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 103,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

