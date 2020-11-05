TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

NYSE:TTI opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

