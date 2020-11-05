The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $615.12 million, a P/E ratio of -109.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

