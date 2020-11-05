The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)’s stock price traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.32. 378,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 573,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. ValuEngine downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 3,403.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 52.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000.

About The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

