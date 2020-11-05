The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Shares Gap Down to $612.00

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $612.00, but opened at $583.50. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) shares last traded at $608.50, with a volume of 19,075 shares traded.

GOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of $248.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 596.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 845.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). On average, analysts expect that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0006222 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elodie Brian bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,986.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,448 shares of company stock worth $2,019,018.

About The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

