The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Shares Gap Down to $612.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $612.00, but opened at $583.50. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) shares last traded at $608.50, with a volume of 19,075 shares traded.

GOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of $248.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 596.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 845.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). On average, analysts expect that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0006222 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elodie Brian bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,986.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,448 shares of company stock worth $2,019,018.

About The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit