The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.50 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBE. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.87 ($12.79).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

