The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.40.

GT stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

