The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Issues Earnings Results

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

NWHM stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The New Home has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded The New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

