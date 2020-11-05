The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The ODP has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The ODP will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The ODP by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after buying an additional 1,483,339 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The ODP by 70.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 1,927,590 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The ODP by 112.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,292,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 1,742,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The ODP by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 615,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The ODP by 493.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,887 shares during the period.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.