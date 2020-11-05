The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,489 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Progressive by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 19.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter worth $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

