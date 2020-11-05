The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Shares Gap Down to $42.32

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.32, but opened at $40.32. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 506,096 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The firm has a market cap of $259.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

