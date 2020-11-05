The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,281 shares of company stock valued at $53,964,776 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $723.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $692.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $729.32.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

