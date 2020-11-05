Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,775,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,350,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $522.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $518.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

