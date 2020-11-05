ThoreNext Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $23.96 million and $20,862.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00003364 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00068346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00180382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00027293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.01042134 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

