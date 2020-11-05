TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM Participações from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TIM Participações from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of TIM Participações in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of TIM Participações stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. TIM Participações has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TIM Participações by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TIM Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TIM Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participações by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participações Company Profile

TIM SA /BR/ engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

