TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.90. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and a PE ratio of 512.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.91.

About TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

