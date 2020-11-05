TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.22. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.32 and a 1 year high of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.64.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

