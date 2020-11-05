Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $596.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

