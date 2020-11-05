Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $596.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Earnings History for Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit