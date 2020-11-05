TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Trading Up 7.9%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 229,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 219,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $422.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.00.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,129 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 165.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 66.1% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 104,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.