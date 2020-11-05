Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

