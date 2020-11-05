Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trend Micro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trend Micro in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trend Micro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.42. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. Research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

