Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.12.

NYSE TREX opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

