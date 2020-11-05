Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.76. 108,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 195,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Triple-S Management by 25.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.
