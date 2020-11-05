Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.76. 108,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 195,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Triple-S Management by 25.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

