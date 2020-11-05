Tronox Holdings plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Tronox has decreased its dividend by 53.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. Tronox has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.81 and a beta of 2.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.