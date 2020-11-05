Truist Securiti Weighs in on Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $912.67 million, a P/E ratio of -443.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.