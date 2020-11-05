Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $86.30. 447,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 564,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at $42,208,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 20,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $1,429,061.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,645.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,513 shares of company stock worth $17,762,212. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after buying an additional 1,516,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 976,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 171,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

