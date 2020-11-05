U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after buying an additional 873,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

