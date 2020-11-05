U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.28). U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLCA opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

