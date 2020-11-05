UBS Group Reiterates €8.80 Price Target for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) received a €8.80 ($10.35) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.19 ($11.99).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG)

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit