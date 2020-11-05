Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.89.

UAA stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Under Armour by 113.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 168.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 229.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

