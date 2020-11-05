Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Buys $12,567.85 in Stock

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 785 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,567.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Univest Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Univest Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.