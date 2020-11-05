Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Buys $12,567.85 in Stock

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 785 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,567.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Univest Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03.
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
About Univest Financial
Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.
