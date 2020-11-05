UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) Shares Gap Down to $94.80

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.80, but opened at $90.20. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) shares last traded at $92.74, with a volume of 130,784 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $79.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

