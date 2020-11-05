Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) & Western Uranium & Vanadium (NYSE:WSTRF) Head-To-Head Survey

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uranium Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 284.35 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03% Western Uranium & Vanadium -6,702.27% -14.66% -12.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Uranium Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Western Uranium & Vanadium beats Uranium Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project located in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota project located in Weld County, Colorado; and Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

