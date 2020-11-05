Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 1,216,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,797,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
UONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $224.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.31.
About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
