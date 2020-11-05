VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading Up 8.8%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 247,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 265,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.87.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

