VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading Up 8.8%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 247,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 265,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.87.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
