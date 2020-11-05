ValuEngine Downgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEIP. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

MEIP stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.74. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 159.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $44,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

